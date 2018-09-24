Rockies 10, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .255 c-Knapp ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Santana 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229 d-Walding ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Herrera rf-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Cozens lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .087 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Ramos c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .310 Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Altherr lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .181 Bautista rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Crawford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Florimon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Quinn cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .282 Totals 29 1 5 1 3 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .287 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — LeMahieu 2b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .279 Valaika 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Dahl rf-cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .267 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .294 e-McMahon ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Story ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .289 Parra lf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .286 Desmond 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235 f-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .289 Wolters c 1 0 0 1 4 0 .178 Gray p 3 0 0 1 1 1 .077 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cuevas rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Totals 36 10 13 8 8 7

Philadelphia 000 000 100— 1 5 1 Colorado 005 301 01x—10 13 0

a-walked for Rios in the 5th. b-grounded out for Suarez in the 8th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Santana in the 8th. e-singled for Arenado in the 8th. f-doubled for Desmond in the 8th. g-grounded out for Eickhoff in the 9th.

E_Kingery (12). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Colorado 10. 2B_Story 2 (42), Hampson (3). 3B_Quinn (4). HR_Hoskins (33), off Gray; Dahl (11), off Rios. RBIs_Hoskins (94), Dahl 2 (35), Arenado (104), Parra 2 (52), Wolters (26), Gray (2), Hampson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Altherr 2, Walding); Colorado 7 (Blackmon 2, Wolters, Gray 4). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 4; Colorado 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Desmond 2, Parra. GIDP_Santana, Quinn, Story.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins); Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 11-8 2 2-3 5 5 5 3 3 54 4.36 Davis 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 17 3.55 Rios 1 3 3 3 2 1 31 6.09 Suarez 3 3 1 0 1 1 34 6.00 Eickhoff 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 9.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 12-8 7 4 1 1 3 7 105 4.91 Musgrave 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.68 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 3-3. WP_Davis.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:57. A_30,336 (50,398).

