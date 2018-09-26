Rockies 10, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Florimon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Cozens lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bautista rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.198
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|2
|5
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Dahl rf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.274
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Parra lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Desmond 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Iannetta c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Gonzalez ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|37
|10
|14
|10
|4
|8
|Philadelphia
|001
|002
|000—
|3
|10
|1
|Colorado
|003
|320
|20x—10
|14
|1
a-flied out for Johnson in the 3rd. b-doubled for Rusin in the 5th. c-struck out for Oberg in the 7th. d-grounded out for Anderson in the 8th.
E_Herrera (3), Story (12). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Colorado 9. 2B_Hoskins (36), Kingery 2 (22), Blackmon (29), Desmond (21), Gonzalez (29). HR_Dahl (12), off Velasquez. RBIs_Herrera (69), Kingery (35), Blackmon (66), LeMahieu 2 (61), Dahl 4 (39), Arenado (105), Gonzalez 2 (61). S_Rusin.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Santana 2, W.Ramos 2, Kingery); Colorado 6 (Dahl 2, Arenado, Story, Parra, Desmond). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; Colorado 7 for 17.
Runners moved up_W.Ramos, Parra. GIDP_Herrera, Bour, Dahl.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins); Colorado 2 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond), (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 9-12
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|67
|4.85
|E.Ramos
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.94
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|32
|4.74
|Anderson
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|32
|5.91
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.52
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bettis
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|33
|5.06
|Johnson, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.00
|Rusin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|6.20
|McGee
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|6.43
|Oberg
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.57
|Almonte
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.84
|Musgrave
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.60
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|6.04
Inherited runners-scored_E.Ramos 2-1, Johnson 2-0, Oberg 2-1, Musgrave 3-0. HBP_Anderson (Iannetta). WP_Oberg.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:21. A_30,217 (50,398).
