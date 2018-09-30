Rockies 12, Nationals 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Harper rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Reynolds 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Kieboom c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 28 0 5 0 3 6

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 3 4 3 0 1 .289 2-Tapia pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Valaika 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Dahl lf-cf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .276 Arenado 3b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .297 3-McMahon pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Story ss 4 1 2 2 1 0 .291 4-Hampson pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Gonzalez rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Iannetta c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .226 Anderson p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .100 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Holliday ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .288 1-Cuevas pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .233 Totals 35 12 13 12 5 7

Washington 000 000 000— 0 5 0 Colorado 202 030 23x—12 13 0

a-struck out for Cordero in the 6th. b-flied out for Voth in the 8th. c-walked for Oh in the 8th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 8th. 2-ran for Blackmon in the 8th. 3-ran for Arenado in the 8th. 4-ran for Story in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Harper 2 (34), Blackmon (31), Iannetta (13). 3B_Blackmon (7). HR_Arenado (36), off Fedde; Blackmon (29), off Fedde; Dahl (16), off Collins; Arenado (37), off Voth; Story (36), off Voth. RBIs_Blackmon 3 (70), LeMahieu (62), Dahl 3 (48), Arenado 3 (109), Story 2 (107). SB_Story (27). CS_Robles (2). SF_LeMahieu. S_Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Robles, Soto 2); Colorado 4 (LeMahieu, Gonzalez, Desmond, Anderson). RISP_Washington 0 for 9; Colorado 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Difo. LIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Turner, Harper.

DP_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (Anderson, Desmond), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, L, 2-4 4 5 4 4 1 3 64 5.54 Collins 0 3 3 3 0 0 11 4.37 Cordero 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 5.68 Voth 2 2 2 2 1 3 36 6.57 McGowin 1 3 3 3 2 1 23 5.87 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 7-9 7 2-3 4 0 0 3 5 98 4.55 Oh 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.63 Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.09

Collins pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Oh 2-0. HBP_Anderson (Robles). WP_McGowin.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:02. A_47,833 (50,398).

