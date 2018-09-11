Listen Live Sports

Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2

September 11, 2018 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pollock cf 3 1 1 0 Blckmon cf 3 2 3 1
Brito ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Tapia cf 0 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 3 1 3 1 LMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2
Owings ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Butera 1b 0 0 0 0
D.Prlta lf 3 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 2 0 1
I.Vrgas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Rusin p 0 0 0 0
Gldschm 1b 3 0 1 1 Howard p 0 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0 Dahl rf 5 1 2 4
Dscalso 2b 2 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 1 3
Kvlehan lf 1 0 1 0 Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Parra lf 5 1 1 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Desmond 1b 3 2 2 0
Chris.S c 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 2 3 2
Avila c 3 0 0 0 Marquez p 3 1 1 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Godley p 2 0 0 0
Bracho p 0 0 0 0
Jay rf-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 37 13 17 13
Arizona 100 001 000— 2
Colorado 000 060 70x—13

E_Parra (4), Souza Jr. (2). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Blackmon (24), LeMahieu (30), Desmond (19). 3B_Pollock (4). HR_Dahl (10), Story (32). CS_LeMahieu (5), Desmond (5). SF_Blackmon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Godley L,14-9 4 7 5 5 2 4
Bracho 1 1 1 1 0 0
Andriese 1 1-3 8 7 7 2 0
Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Marquez W,12-9 7 6 2 1 1 11
Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Howard 1 1 0 0 0 0

Godley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:09. A_25,114 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

