Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Pollock cf 3 1 1 0 Blckmon cf 3 2 3 1 Brito ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Tapia cf 0 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 1 3 1 LMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2 Owings ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 3 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 2 0 1 I.Vrgas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 3 0 1 1 Howard p 0 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0 Dahl rf 5 1 2 4 Dscalso 2b 2 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 1 3 Kvlehan lf 1 0 1 0 Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Parra lf 5 1 1 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Desmond 1b 3 2 2 0 Chris.S c 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 2 3 2 Avila c 3 0 0 0 Marquez p 3 1 1 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 McMahon ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Godley p 2 0 0 0 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 Jay rf-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 37 13 17 13

Arizona 100 001 000— 2 Colorado 000 060 70x—13

E_Parra (4), Souza Jr. (2). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Blackmon (24), LeMahieu (30), Desmond (19). 3B_Pollock (4). HR_Dahl (10), Story (32). CS_LeMahieu (5), Desmond (5). SF_Blackmon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Godley L,14-9 4 7 5 5 2 4 Bracho 1 1 1 1 0 0 Andriese 1 1-3 8 7 7 2 0 Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado Marquez W,12-9 7 6 2 1 1 11 Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Howard 1 1 0 0 0 0

Godley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:09. A_25,114 (50,398).

