Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|b-Brito ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|c-Owings ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|d-Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Walker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Descalso 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Kivlehan lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stewart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.060
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jay rf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Tapia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Butera 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.295
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dahl rf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.268
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.293
|e-Hampson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Parra lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Desmond 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Valaika ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Wolters c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.186
|Marquez p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|a-McMahon ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|37
|13
|17
|13
|4
|6
|Arizona
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|8
|1
|Colorado
|000
|060
|70x—13
|17
|1
a-singled for Marquez in the 7th. b-singled, out at 2nd for Pollock in the 8th. c-grounded out for Escobar in the 8th. d-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. e-struck out for Story in the 8th.
E_Souza Jr. (2), Parra (4). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Blackmon (24), LeMahieu (30), Desmond (19). 3B_Pollock (4). HR_Story (32), off Bracho; Dahl (10), off Andriese. RBIs_Escobar (79), Goldschmidt (83), Blackmon (62), LeMahieu 2 (53), Arenado (96), Dahl 4 (28), Story 3 (99), Wolters 2 (25). CS_LeMahieu (5), Desmond (5). SF_Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Souza Jr.); Colorado 4 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Dahl, Parra). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Colorado 7 for 15.
Runners moved up_Goldschmidt. GIDP_Peralta, Marquez.
DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Goldschmidt); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 14-9
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|70
|4.67
|Bracho
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.25
|Andriese
|1
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|0
|42
|4.76
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.29
|Lopez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|81.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 12-9
|7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|11
|98
|3.94
|Rusin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.84
|Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Godley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 3-2, Sherfy 3-2.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:09. A_25,114 (50,398).
