The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2

September 11, 2018 12:16 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pollock cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .261
b-Brito ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Escobar 3b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .271
c-Owings ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297
d-Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .299
Walker 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Descalso 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Kivlehan lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stewart c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Avila c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .161
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .060
Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jay rf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Totals 33 2 8 2 1 12
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .286
Tapia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .282
Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Arenado 3b 4 2 0 1 1 2 .295
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dahl rf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .268
Story ss 4 1 1 3 0 2 .293
e-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Parra lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .275
Desmond 1b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .233
Valaika ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Wolters c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .186
Marquez p 3 1 1 0 0 0 .296
a-McMahon ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Totals 37 13 17 13 4 6
Arizona 100 001 000— 2 8 1
Colorado 000 060 70x—13 17 1

a-singled for Marquez in the 7th. b-singled, out at 2nd for Pollock in the 8th. c-grounded out for Escobar in the 8th. d-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. e-struck out for Story in the 8th.

E_Souza Jr. (2), Parra (4). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Blackmon (24), LeMahieu (30), Desmond (19). 3B_Pollock (4). HR_Story (32), off Bracho; Dahl (10), off Andriese. RBIs_Escobar (79), Goldschmidt (83), Blackmon (62), LeMahieu 2 (53), Arenado (96), Dahl 4 (28), Story 3 (99), Wolters 2 (25). CS_LeMahieu (5), Desmond (5). SF_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Souza Jr.); Colorado 4 (LeMahieu, Arenado, Dahl, Parra). RISP_Arizona 1 for 3; Colorado 7 for 15.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt. GIDP_Peralta, Marquez.

DP_Arizona 1 (Descalso, Goldschmidt); Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 14-9 4 7 5 5 2 4 70 4.67
Bracho 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 2.25
Andriese 1 1-3 8 7 7 2 0 42 4.76
Sherfy 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.29
Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 81.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Marquez, W, 12-9 7 6 2 1 1 11 98 3.94
Rusin 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 6.84
Howard 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Godley pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bracho 3-2, Sherfy 3-2.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:09. A_25,114 (50,398).

