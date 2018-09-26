Rockies 14, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Santana 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Florimon ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Herrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.244
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Cozens lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Pivetta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walding 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|14
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|b-Hampson ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|c-Cuevas ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Dahl lf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.278
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|d-Valaika ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.157
|Story ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|e-Tapia ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|f-Butera ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.191
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|McMahon 1b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Wolters c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.176
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Holliday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|14
|16
|14
|4
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|4
|0
|Colorado
|010
|170
|14x—14
|16
|1
a-struck out for Marquez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Blackmon in the 8th. c-struck out for LeMahieu in the 8th. d-doubled for Arenado in the 8th. e-tripled for Story in the 8th. f-homered for Gonzalez in the 8th. g-doubled for Davis in the 9th.
E_Marquez (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Florimon (6), Arenado (36), Gonzalez (30), Valaika (5). 3B_Story (6), Tapia (1). HR_Dahl (13), off Pivetta; Story (34), off Arano; Desmond (21), off Arano; Butera (3), off Davis. RBIs_Dahl 3 (42), Story 2 (104), Gonzalez 2 (63), Desmond 2 (86), Wolters (27), Valaika (5), Tapia (6), Butera 2 (21). SF_Gonzalez. S_Marquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Quinn); Colorado 1 (Blackmon). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Colorado 6 for 10.
Runners moved up_Herrera, Story, Blackmon. GIDP_Knapp, Story.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins); Colorado 1 (Story, Desmond).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 7-14
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|83
|4.77
|Arano
|0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|2.78
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.97
|Rios
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|33
|6.81
|Davis
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.78
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Marquez, W, 14-10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|101
|3.76
|Oh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.69
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.93
Arano pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-1, Morgan 2-0, Davis 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:51. A_35,181 (50,398).
