Rockies 14, Phillies 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Santana 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Florimon ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Herrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .244 Quinn cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Cozens lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Kingery ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Pivetta p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walding 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Totals 30 0 4 0 2 14

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .287 b-Hampson ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283 c-Cuevas ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Dahl lf 4 3 2 3 1 1 .278 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .296 d-Valaika ph-3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .157 Story ss 4 3 3 2 0 0 .290 e-Tapia ph-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .208 Gonzalez rf 3 1 2 2 0 1 .276 f-Butera ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .191 Desmond 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .237 McMahon 1b-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Wolters c 2 1 0 1 2 0 .176 Marquez p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .300 a-Holliday ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 14 16 14 4 8

Philadelphia 000 000 000— 0 4 0 Colorado 010 170 14x—14 16 1

a-struck out for Marquez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Blackmon in the 8th. c-struck out for LeMahieu in the 8th. d-doubled for Arenado in the 8th. e-tripled for Story in the 8th. f-homered for Gonzalez in the 8th. g-doubled for Davis in the 9th.

E_Marquez (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Florimon (6), Arenado (36), Gonzalez (30), Valaika (5). 3B_Story (6), Tapia (1). HR_Dahl (13), off Pivetta; Story (34), off Arano; Desmond (21), off Arano; Butera (3), off Davis. RBIs_Dahl 3 (42), Story 2 (104), Gonzalez 2 (63), Desmond 2 (86), Wolters (27), Valaika (5), Tapia (6), Butera 2 (21). SF_Gonzalez. S_Marquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Santana, Quinn); Colorado 1 (Blackmon). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Colorado 6 for 10.

Runners moved up_Herrera, Story, Blackmon. GIDP_Knapp, Story.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins); Colorado 1 (Story, Desmond).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 7-14 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 3 83 4.77 Arano 0 4 3 3 1 0 19 2.78 Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.97 Rios 1 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 33 6.81 Davis 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 3.78 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Marquez, W, 14-10 7 3 0 0 1 11 101 3.76 Oh 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.69 Shaw 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 5.93

Arano pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-1, Morgan 2-0, Davis 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:51. A_35,181 (50,398).

