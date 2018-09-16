Listen Live Sports

Rockies 3, Giants 2

September 16, 2018 7:21 pm
 
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 3 0 1 0 Blanco rf-cf 3 0 1 0
LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 1 Panik 2b 3 2 2 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0
Dahl lf 4 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Slater 1b 4 0 1 1
C.Gnzal rf 4 1 1 0 C.Shaw lf 4 0 2 1
Desmond 1b 4 1 2 0 Ar.Grca c 4 0 1 0
Innetta c 2 1 0 0 G.Hrnan cf 2 0 0 0
Snztela p 3 0 1 2 Hanson ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrgz p 2 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0
Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 0 1 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0
W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Hundley ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 33 2 7 2
Colorado 030 000 000—3
San Francisco 000 001 010—2

E_Slater (4). DP_Colorado 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 7. 2B_Blackmon (26). SB_Desmond (19), Blanco (5), Panik (4). CS_Dahl (2). SF_LeMahieu (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela W,5-6 5 5 1 1 2 5
Rusin H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oberg H,13 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Ottavino H,31 1 1 1 1 1 1
Davis S,40-46 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Rodriguez L,6-4 6 5 3 1 3 5
Black 1 0 0 0 1 1
Okert 0 1 0 0 0 0
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta 1 1 0 0 0 2

Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Okert pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:02. A_38,824 (41,915).

