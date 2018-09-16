Rockies 3, Giants 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Iannetta c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.221
|Senzatela p
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.105
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blanco rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Panik 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Slater 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Shaw lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.115
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|Hernandez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|a-Hanson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Rodriguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.069
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|12
|Colorado
|030
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|010—2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-struck out for Black in the 7th. c-singled for Ottavino in the 9th. d-struck out for Moronta in the 9th.
E_Slater (4). LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 7. 2B_Blackmon (26). RBIs_LeMahieu (57), Senzatela 2 (3), Slater (23), Shaw (4). SB_Desmond (19), Blanco (5), Panik (4). CS_Dahl (2). SF_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado, Dahl, Senzatela 2); San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Garcia, Rodriguez). RISP_Colorado 1 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Arenado, Crawford.
DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond); San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Slater).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 5-6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|4.81
|Rusin, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.53
|Oberg, H, 13
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.22
|Ottavino, H, 31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|2.25
|Davis, S, 40-46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.48
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 6-4
|6
|5
|3
|1
|3
|5
|91
|2.30
|Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.50
|Okert
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.89
|Moronta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.61
Senzatela pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Okert pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 2-0, Oberg 2-1, Dyson 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:02. A_38,824 (41,915).
