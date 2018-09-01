Listen Live Sports

Rockies 4, Padres 2

September 1, 2018 11:33 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .276
LeMahieu 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .302
Story ss 4 2 2 1 0 2 .292
Holliday lf 2 0 2 1 2 0 .412
1-Parra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .287
Desmond 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .230
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
c-Dahl ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .065
a-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iannetta c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Totals 36 4 10 4 2 9
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jankowski cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Urias 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Myers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Renfroe lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .259
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .239
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Erlin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Spangenberg ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 4
Colorado 000 301 000—4 10 0
San Diego 010 100 000—2 7 0

a-popped out for Gray in the 7th. b-grounded out for Maton in the 7th. c-popped out for Wolters in the 8th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.

LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Arenado (28), Story (37), Myers (17), Hedges (11). HR_LeMahieu (13), off Erlin; Renfroe (18), off Gray; Renfroe (19), off Gray. RBIs_LeMahieu (47), Story (86), Holliday (2), Desmond (77), Renfroe 2 (56). SB_Blackmon (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado, Dahl 2); San Diego 4 (Jankowski, Hosmer, Galvis, Erlin). RISP_Colorado 3 for 10; San Diego 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Galvis, Renfroe. GIDP_Wolters.

DP_San Diego 1 (Urias, Galvis, Hosmer).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 11-7 6 7 2 2 1 1 88 4.70
Oberg, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.70
Ottavino, H, 29 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.05
Davis, S, 37-43 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.72
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Erlin, L, 3-5 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 7 85 3.87
Maton 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.95
Wick 1 2 0 0 1 1 25 0.00
Stock 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.15

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:42. A_35,779 (42,445).

