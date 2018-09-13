Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .264 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .270 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .244 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .242 Avila c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .165 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marte 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 30 4 4 4 2 12

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 LeMahieu 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .283 Arenado 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .300 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Holliday lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .371 1-Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Wolters c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Dahl rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .274 Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .191 c-Iannetta ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 d-Gonzalez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Gray p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .083 a-Murphy ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .145 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Parra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Totals 35 5 13 4 2 8

Arizona 012 100 000—4 4 0 Colorado 002 010 002—5 13 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Gray in the 4th. b-grounded out for Rusin in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Butera in the 8th. d-grounded out for Iannetta in the 8th. e-singled for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.

Advertisement

LOB_Arizona 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Goldschmidt (32), Arenado 2 (33), Desmond (20), Gray (2). HR_Escobar (21), off Gray; Avila (7), off Gray; Arenado (33), off Corbin; LeMahieu (15), off Hirano. RBIs_Escobar 2 (81), Ahmed (66), Avila (20), LeMahieu 2 (55), Arenado 2 (99). SB_Goldschmidt (6), Souza Jr. (6). SF_Ahmed. S_Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Souza Jr.); Colorado 6 (LeMahieu 2, Story, Holliday, Butera, Gonzalez). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Colorado 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Corbin, Arenado, Desmond.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Escobar, Descalso, Goldschmidt); Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (Butera, Story).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 1-3 10 3 3 0 7 91 3.05 Ziegler, H, 19 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 3.84 Chafin 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 2.51 Bradley, H, 33 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.76 Hirano, L, 4-3, BS, 4-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 5 2.15 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 4 4 4 2 6 94 4.80 Rusin 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 6.57 Oberg 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 2.34 Davis, W, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.55

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Gray (Pollock). WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:07. A_31,687 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.