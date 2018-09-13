Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Descalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Avila c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.165
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marte 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|2
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Holliday lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.371
|1-Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Dahl rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|c-Iannetta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|d-Gonzalez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gray p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|4
|2
|8
|Arizona
|012
|100
|000—4
|4
|0
|Colorado
|002
|010
|002—5
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Gray in the 4th. b-grounded out for Rusin in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Butera in the 8th. d-grounded out for Iannetta in the 8th. e-singled for Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 8th.
LOB_Arizona 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Goldschmidt (32), Arenado 2 (33), Desmond (20), Gray (2). HR_Escobar (21), off Gray; Avila (7), off Gray; Arenado (33), off Corbin; LeMahieu (15), off Hirano. RBIs_Escobar 2 (81), Ahmed (66), Avila (20), LeMahieu 2 (55), Arenado 2 (99). SB_Goldschmidt (6), Souza Jr. (6). SF_Ahmed. S_Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Souza Jr.); Colorado 6 (LeMahieu 2, Story, Holliday, Butera, Gonzalez). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Colorado 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Desmond. GIDP_Corbin, Arenado, Desmond.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Descalso, Goldschmidt), (Escobar, Descalso, Goldschmidt); Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond), (Butera, Story).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|1-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|7
|91
|3.05
|Ziegler, H, 19
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.84
|Chafin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|2.51
|Bradley, H, 33
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.76
|Hirano, L, 4-3, BS, 4-5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2.15
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|6
|94
|4.80
|Rusin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|6.57
|Oberg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.34
|Davis, W, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.55
Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Gray (Pollock). WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:07. A_31,687 (50,398).
