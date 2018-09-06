Rockies 5, Giants 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .247 Hanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .244 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Slater rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .286 Shaw lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .071 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Garcia c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .500 d-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Suarez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Totals 34 3 9 2 2 12

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .272 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .297 Story ss 4 3 3 3 0 1 .298 Holliday lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .375 1-Parra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Iannetta c 1 0 0 0 2 0 .219 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Hampson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 c-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 5 7 5 2 9

San Francisco 101 100 000—3 9 0 Colorado 200 101 10x—5 7 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Senzatela in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Almonte in the 7th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 7th. d-lined out for Garcia in the 9th. e-struck out for Black in the 9th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 6th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Panik (14), Longoria (21), Gonzalez (27). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Garcia (2), off Senzatela; Story (29), off Suarez; Story (30), off Suarez; Story (31), off Suarez. RBIs_Slater (16), Garcia (3), LeMahieu (50), Arenado (93), Story 3 (95). SF_Arenado. S_Suarez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Panik, Hanson, Shaw, Hernandez); Colorado 1 (Arenado). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Colorado 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 6-10 6 6 5 5 2 5 95 4.33 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.64 Black 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.09 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 5 9 3 3 2 6 91 4.92 Musgrave, W, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.89 Almonte, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.87 Oberg, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.58 Ottavino, S, 6-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.96

Suarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 2-1. HBP_Black (Parra).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ben May.

T_2:48. A_24,790 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.