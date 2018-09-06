Listen Live Sports

Rockies 5, Giants 3

September 6, 2018 1:42 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .247
Hanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .244
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259
Slater rf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .286
Shaw lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .071
Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Garcia c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .500
d-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Suarez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Jones ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Totals 34 3 9 2 2 12
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .272
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .297
Story ss 4 3 3 3 0 1 .298
Holliday lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .375
1-Parra pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Iannetta c 1 0 0 0 2 0 .219
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Hampson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273
c-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 7 5 2 9
San Francisco 101 100 000—3 9 0
Colorado 200 101 10x—5 7 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Senzatela in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Almonte in the 7th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 7th. d-lined out for Garcia in the 9th. e-struck out for Black in the 9th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 6th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Colorado 5. 2B_Panik (14), Longoria (21), Gonzalez (27). 3B_LeMahieu (1). HR_Garcia (2), off Senzatela; Story (29), off Suarez; Story (30), off Suarez; Story (31), off Suarez. RBIs_Slater (16), Garcia (3), LeMahieu (50), Arenado (93), Story 3 (95). SF_Arenado. S_Suarez.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Panik, Hanson, Shaw, Hernandez); Colorado 1 (Arenado). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Colorado 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Longoria. GIDP_Longoria.

DP_Colorado 1 (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 6-10 6 6 5 5 2 5 95 4.33
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.64
Black 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 5.09
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 5 9 3 3 2 6 91 4.92
Musgrave, W, 2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.89
Almonte, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.87
Oberg, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.58
Ottavino, S, 6-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.96

Suarez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Melancon 2-1. HBP_Black (Parra).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ben May.

T_2:48. A_24,790 (50,398).

