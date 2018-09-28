Listen Live Sports

Rockies 5, Nationals 2

September 28, 2018 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Washington Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Rbles cf 5 0 2 0 Blckmon cf 4 1 1 1
T.Trner ss 5 0 1 2 LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0
Harper rf 5 0 2 0 Dahl lf 4 1 1 1
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
J.Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Story ss 2 0 0 0
Mar.Ryn 1b 4 0 1 0 C.Gnzal rf 3 1 2 0
A.Snchz 2b 3 1 2 0 Desmond 1b 3 1 1 2
Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 1 2 1
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Freland p 2 0 0 0
Kieboom c 3 1 2 0 Msgrave p 0 0 0 0
Difo ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0
J.Ross p 2 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
M.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0
Solis p 0 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Ju.Mllr p 0 0 0 0
Cordero p 0 0 0 0
Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0
P.Svrno c 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 2 12 2 Totals 30 5 8 5
Washington 000 200 000—2
Colorado 001 031 00x—5

DP_Washington 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Washington 10, Colorado 2. 2B_V.Robles (3), Rendon (44), Arenado (38), C.Gonzalez (32). 3B_T.Turner (6). HR_Blackmon (28), Dahl (15), Desmond (22), Iannetta (11). SB_V.Robles (3), Harper (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Ross L,0-2 5 5 4 4 1 4
Solis 0 1 1 1 0 0
Miller 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cordero 1 1 0 0 0 0
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Freeland W,17-7 6 11 2 2 1 4
Musgrave H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Ottavino H,34 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis S,43-49 1 0 0 0 0 2

Solis pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Freeland (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:51. A_48,089 (50,398).

