Rockies 5, Nationals 2

|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Rbles cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Blckmon cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Snchz 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Desmond 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Msgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Mllr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Svrno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|2
|12
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|Washington
|000
|200
|000—2
|Colorado
|001
|031
|00x—5
DP_Washington 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Washington 10, Colorado 2. 2B_V.Robles (3), Rendon (44), Arenado (38), C.Gonzalez (32). 3B_T.Turner (6). HR_Blackmon (28), Dahl (15), Desmond (22), Iannetta (11). SB_V.Robles (3), Harper (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Ross L,0-2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Solis
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Freeland W,17-7
|6
|11
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Musgrave H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg H,14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H,34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis S,43-49
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Solis pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Freeland (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:51. A_48,089 (50,398).
