Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies 5, Phillies 3

September 27, 2018 6:33 pm
 
1 min read
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Bautista rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .200
b-Bour ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230
1-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Crawford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .281
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Santana 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .228
Cozens lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .152
Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .133
a-Florimon ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Totals 35 3 8 3 4 14
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Dahl lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .282
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Story ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .291
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Iannetta c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Senzatela p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Parra ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 9 4 1 4
Philadelphia 001 000 020—3 8 1
Colorado 120 000 20x—5 9 0

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 7th. b-singled for Bautista in the 7th. c-homered for Oh in the 7th. d-struck out for Neris in the 9th.

1-ran for Bour in the 7th.

E_Hernandez (12). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 6. 2B_Santana (28), Cozens (1), Kingery (23), Blackmon (30), Arenado (37), Gonzalez (31). 3B_Dahl (3). HR_Bautista (13), off Senzatela; Santana (24), off Ottavino; Dahl (14), off Arrieta; Story (35), off Arrieta; Parra (6), off Hunter. RBIs_Bautista (48), Santana 2 (85), Dahl 2 (44), Story (105), Parra (53). SB_Cozens (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Santana, Knapp, Arrieta 2, Florimon); Colorado 4 (Story, Gonzalez, Desmond 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 11; Colorado 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 10-11 6 6 3 3 1 3 103 3.96
Hunter 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 10 3.88
Neshek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.59
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.62
Neris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.32
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 4 2-3 5 1 1 3 4 95 4.38
Oberg, W, 8-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.51
Oh, H, 21 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.65
Ottavino 1 1 2 2 1 3 29 2.47
Davis, S, 42-48 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.20

Inherited runners-scored_Neshek 1-0, Oberg 2-0. HBP_Ottavino (Hoskins). WP_Arrieta. PB_Knapp (6).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:06. A_36,448 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

