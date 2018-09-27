Rockies 5, Phillies 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bautista rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|1-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.281
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Santana 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Cozens lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|a-Florimon ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|4
|14
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Senzatela p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|1
|4
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|020—3
|8
|1
|Colorado
|120
|000
|20x—5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 7th. b-singled for Bautista in the 7th. c-homered for Oh in the 7th. d-struck out for Neris in the 9th.
1-ran for Bour in the 7th.
E_Hernandez (12). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Colorado 6. 2B_Santana (28), Cozens (1), Kingery (23), Blackmon (30), Arenado (37), Gonzalez (31). 3B_Dahl (3). HR_Bautista (13), off Senzatela; Santana (24), off Ottavino; Dahl (14), off Arrieta; Story (35), off Arrieta; Parra (6), off Hunter. RBIs_Bautista (48), Santana 2 (85), Dahl 2 (44), Story (105), Parra (53). SB_Cozens (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Santana, Knapp, Arrieta 2, Florimon); Colorado 4 (Story, Gonzalez, Desmond 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 11; Colorado 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 10-11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|103
|3.96
|Hunter
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.88
|Neshek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.59
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.62
|Neris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.32
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|95
|4.38
|Oberg, W, 8-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.51
|Oh, H, 21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.65
|Ottavino
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|29
|2.47
|Davis, S, 42-48
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored_Neshek 1-0, Oberg 2-0. HBP_Ottavino (Hoskins). WP_Arrieta. PB_Knapp (6).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:06. A_36,448 (50,398).
