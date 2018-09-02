Rockies 7, Padres 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Dahl rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Parra lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.217
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.074
|a-Holliday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|3
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Urias 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Myers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Nix p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Spangenberg ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Colorado
|100
|101
|310—7
|9
|0
|San Diego
|200
|100
|000—3
|7
|1
a-flied out for Freeland in the 7th. b-lined out for Wingenter in the 7th. c-struck out for Ottavino in the 9th. d-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.
E_Wingenter (2). LOB_Colorado 5, San Diego 6. 2B_Blackmon (22), Story 2 (39), Iannetta (10), Margot (25). HR_Dahl (8), off Diaz. RBIs_Blackmon (57), Arenado (92), Story (87), Dahl 2 (23), Iannetta 2 (31), Reyes 2 (19), Ellis (15). SB_Desmond 2 (17), Parra (9). SF_Arenado, Dahl.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Arenado 2, Dahl, Desmond); San Diego 2 (Urias, Margot). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; San Diego 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Arenado. GIDP_Galvis.
DP_Colorado 1 (LeMahieu, Story, Desmond).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 13-7
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|97
|2.96
|Oh, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.44
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.01
|Oberg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.64
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nix, L, 2-3
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|84
|4.85
|Wingenter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.38
|Diaz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|40
|5.56
Nix pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wingenter 2-2. WP_Nix.
Umpires_.
T_2:47. A_28,883 (42,445).
