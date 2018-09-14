Roethlisberger returns to practice, questionable for Chiefs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice after skipping two workouts due to a right elbow injury.

The 36-year-old’s status for Pittsburgh’s home opener against Kansas City is uncertain. The team listed him as questionable on its final injury report. Roethlisberger injured the hand on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap in a Week 1 tie against Cleveland. The 15-year veteran skipped practice on Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

Roethlisberger will likely make his 202nd straight start barring a setback. If he can’t go, the Steeler (0-0-1) will turn to backup Josh Dobbs.

Guard David DeCastro and cornerback Joe Haden are doubtful to play. DeCastro is dealing with a broken right hand, while Haden strained a hamstring against the Browns.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.