Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Roethlisberger returns to practice, questionable for Chiefs

September 14, 2018 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice after skipping two workouts due to a right elbow injury.

The 36-year-old’s status for Pittsburgh’s home opener against Kansas City is uncertain. The team listed him as questionable on its final injury report. Roethlisberger injured the hand on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap in a Week 1 tie against Cleveland. The 15-year veteran skipped practice on Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

Roethlisberger will likely make his 202nd straight start barring a setback. If he can’t go, the Steeler (0-0-1) will turn to backup Josh Dobbs.

Guard David DeCastro and cornerback Joe Haden are doubtful to play. DeCastro is dealing with a broken right hand, while Haden strained a hamstring against the Browns.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech