Rogers, Thomas help UNLV beat UTEP 52-24

September 9, 2018 2:42 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armani Rogers accounted for four touchdowns and Lexington Thomas rushed for 127 yards and two scores to help UNLV beat UTEP 52-24 on Saturday night.

Rogers was 6-of-13 passing for 119 yards and three TDs and added 103 yards rushing and one score on 10 carries. The Rebels (1-1) had 29 first downs and finished with 414 yards rushing.

Jason Filley’s 33-yard field goal pulled UTEP (0-2) within four points late in the first quarter but UNLV outscored the Miners 24-0 in the second and, after the Rebels’ Farrell Hester recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, Thomas scored on a 4-yard run to make it 45-10 with 14:35 left in the third quarter.

Quarterback Kai Locksley led the Miners with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He was 6-of-19 passing for 57. Quardraiz Wadley had seven carries for 96 yards and a score.

