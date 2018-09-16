Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rogers, Thomas help UNLV run to 46-17 win over Prairie View

September 16, 2018 3:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armani Rogers threw for a touchdown and ran for four more and Lexington Thomas ran for 124 yards and a score to help UNLV beat Prairie View A&M 46-17 on Saturday night.

Rogers was 11-of-21 passing for 130 yards and added 17 carries for 122 yards. He set the school record for 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with four, including two this season.

Drew Tejchman’s 24-yard touchdown reception capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive to open the game, but the PAT attempt was no good. After PVAMU (1-3) went three-and-out, a high snap on an attempted punt was recovered by UNLV’s Chad Magyar at the 5 and, two plays later, Thomas scored from 1 yard out to make it 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

Rogers added a 6-yard TD run later in the first before scoring on a pair of 2-yard runs in the second and the Rebels (2-1) led 34-0 at halftime.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

PVAMU’s Jalen Morton threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns despite completing just 11 of 37 passes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech