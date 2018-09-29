Rourke with 4 TDs leads Ohio past UMass 58-42

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Rourke threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Ohio recovered from an early 14-point deficit to beat UMass 58-42 on Saturday.

Rourke had 270 yards passing for the Bobcats (2-2) and led the ground attack, rushing for 189 yards on 16 carries. Maleek Iron ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio trailed 14-0 early in the first quarter when Rourke hit Papi White for a 19-yard touchdown. Rourke ran for another score late in the first and, in the second quarter, threw 12- and 14-yard touchdown passes to White and A.J. Ouellette, respectively, to put the Bobcats ahead 35-28 at halftime.

Ohio led throughout the second half and Javon Hagan intercepted Andrew Ford late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Minutemen (2-4) scored twice in the game’s first four minutes on a Ford pass to Andy Isabella followed by a 55-yard interception return by Isaiah Rodgers.

Ford finished with 355 yards and four touchdowns passing.

