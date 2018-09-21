Royals 4, Tigers 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .302 Mondesi ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .288 Gordon lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .246 Perez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Herrera 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232 Gallagher c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .208 Totals 35 4 9 3 2 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .300 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Rodriguez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216 1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Saltalamacchia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Candelario ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .228 Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197 Kozma ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .196 b-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Totals 35 3 9 3 1 9

Kansas City 101 200 000—4 9 1 Detroit 000 011 010—3 9 3

a-walked for Saltalamacchia in the 9th. b-struck out for Kozma in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

E_Mondesi (7), Stewart (2), Saltalamacchia (1), Lugo (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Herrera (14), Castellanos 2 (44). 3B_Herrera (3). HR_Rodriguez (5), off Kennedy. RBIs_Gordon (50), Herrera (20), Gallagher (5), Castellanos 2 (85), Rodriguez (20). SB_Merrifield (38). CS_Mondesi (7). SF_Gallagher.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Bonifacio 2, Gallagher); Detroit 3 (Martinez, Rodriguez, Adduci). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Detroit 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Rodriguez, Kozma.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier), (Escobar, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kennedy, W, 3-8 7 7 3 2 0 6 93 4.59 McCarthy, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.36 Peralta, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.86 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano, L, 5-11 6 6 4 1 2 4 99 4.40 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.44 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.46 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.91

Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:51. A_22,001 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.