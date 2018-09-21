Listen Live Sports

...

Royals 4, Tigers 3

September 21, 2018 10:13 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .302
Mondesi ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .288
Gordon lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .246
Perez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232
Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Herrera 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232
Gallagher c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .208
Totals 35 4 9 3 2 5
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .300
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Rodriguez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216
1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Saltalamacchia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Candelario ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Kozma ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .196
b-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Totals 35 3 9 3 1 9
Kansas City 101 200 000—4 9 1
Detroit 000 011 010—3 9 3

a-walked for Saltalamacchia in the 9th. b-struck out for Kozma in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

E_Mondesi (7), Stewart (2), Saltalamacchia (1), Lugo (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Herrera (14), Castellanos 2 (44). 3B_Herrera (3). HR_Rodriguez (5), off Kennedy. RBIs_Gordon (50), Herrera (20), Gallagher (5), Castellanos 2 (85), Rodriguez (20). SB_Merrifield (38). CS_Mondesi (7). SF_Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Bonifacio 2, Gallagher); Detroit 3 (Martinez, Rodriguez, Adduci). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Detroit 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Dozier. GIDP_Rodriguez, Kozma.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Herrera, Dozier), (Escobar, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy, W, 3-8 7 7 3 2 0 6 93 4.59
McCarthy, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.36
Peralta, S, 12-12 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.86
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano, L, 5-11 6 6 4 1 2 4 99 4.40
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.44
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.46
Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.91

Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:51. A_22,001 (41,297).

