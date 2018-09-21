Royals 4, Tigers 3

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld cf 5 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Mondesi ss 5 1 1 0 Christ. lf 4 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 3 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 2 2 S.Perez dh 3 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 H.Dzier 1b 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg 3b 4 1 2 1 Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 A.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra 2b 4 1 2 1 Sltlmcc 1b 3 0 0 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 1 Cndlrio ph 0 0 0 0 D.Lugo 2b 4 0 1 0 Kozma ss 3 1 1 0 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 35 3 9 3

Kansas City 101 200 000—4 Detroit 000 011 010—3

E_Christ.Stewart (2), Saltalamacchia (1), D.Lugo (3), Mondesi (7). DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 6. 2B_R.Herrera (14), Castellanos 2 (44). 3B_R.Herrera (3). HR_Ro.Rodriguez (5). SB_Merrifield (38). CS_Mondesi (7). SF_Gallagher (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Kennedy W,3-8 7 7 3 2 0 6 McCarthy H,14 1 1 0 0 0 1 Peralta S,12-12 1 1 0 0 1 2 Detroit Liriano L,5-11 6 6 4 1 2 4 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stumpf 1 1 0 0 0 0

I.Kennedy pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_2:51. A_22,001 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.