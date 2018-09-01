Royals 5, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Andreoli lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|36
|4
|13
|4
|1
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.311
|Gordon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Herrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Phillips rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.198
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|010
|100
|020—4
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|002—5
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
E_Bundy (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Kansas City 7. 2B_Beckham (15), Goodwin (3), Phillips (4). HR_Beckham (10), off Fillmyer; Mancini (21), off Hammel; Phillips (2), off Bundy; Merrifield (11), off Givens. RBIs_Mancini (50), Beckham 2 (29), Andreoli (1), Merrifield 2 (50), Goodwin (17), Herrera (18), Phillips (11). SB_Villar (23), Herrera (2), Phillips (1). SF_Andreoli. S_Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mullins, Jones, Andreoli); Kansas City 6 (Merrifield 2, O’Hearn, Mondesi, Gallagher 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Nunez, Gordon. GIDP_Nunez, Wynns, Herrera.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Beckham, Davis); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Herrera, O’Hearn), (Mondesi, Herrera, O’Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|8
|101
|5.36
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.18
|Fry, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.84
|Givens, L, 0-7
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|4.76
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fillmyer
|7
|9
|2
|2
|1
|6
|100
|4.01
|Hammel
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.02
|Newberry, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0. HBP_Fillmyer (Andreoli).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Ben May.
T_2:56. A_15,358 (37,903).
