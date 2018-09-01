Royals 5, Orioles 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Villar 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Mancini dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .243 Jones rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .173 Beckham ss 4 1 4 2 0 0 .227 Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Andreoli lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .212 Wynns c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Totals 36 4 13 4 1 7

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield lf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .311 Gordon dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .260 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Goodwin cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .267 Herrera 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Phillips rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .198 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Totals 34 5 10 5 2 8

Baltimore 010 100 020—4 13 1 Kansas City 000 102 002—5 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

E_Bundy (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Kansas City 7. 2B_Beckham (15), Goodwin (3), Phillips (4). HR_Beckham (10), off Fillmyer; Mancini (21), off Hammel; Phillips (2), off Bundy; Merrifield (11), off Givens. RBIs_Mancini (50), Beckham 2 (29), Andreoli (1), Merrifield 2 (50), Goodwin (17), Herrera (18), Phillips (11). SB_Villar (23), Herrera (2), Phillips (1). SF_Andreoli. S_Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mullins, Jones, Andreoli); Kansas City 6 (Merrifield 2, O’Hearn, Mondesi, Gallagher 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 6; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Nunez, Gordon. GIDP_Nunez, Wynns, Herrera.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Beckham, Davis); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Herrera, O’Hearn), (Mondesi, Herrera, O’Hearn).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 5 1-3 8 3 3 1 8 101 5.36 Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 22 4.18 Fry, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.84 Givens, L, 0-7 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 10 4.76 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fillmyer 7 9 2 2 1 6 100 4.01 Hammel 1 3 2 2 0 1 15 6.02 Newberry, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0. HBP_Fillmyer (Andreoli).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Ben May.

T_2:56. A_15,358 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.