The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 6, Reds 1

September 26, 2018 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .303
Mondesi ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .285
Gordon lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .246
Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235
Dozier 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226
Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
R.Herrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .227
Fillmyer p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Newberry p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 5 2 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schebler rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .259
Peraza ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280
Casali c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .290
D.Herrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175
c-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Reed p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .057
a-Guerrero ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .234
Totals 31 1 5 1 3 11
Kansas City 101 111 100—6 9 0
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 5 1

a-singled for Romano in the 5th. b-flied out for Stephens in the 8th. c-grounded out for D.Herrera in the 9th.

E_Peraza (22). LOB_Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Perez (22), Bonifacio (16), Fillmyer (1). 3B_Mondesi (3). HR_Gordon (13), off Peralta; Peraza (14), off Fillmyer. RBIs_Gordon 2 (53), Perez (78), Escobar (33), Fillmyer (1), Peraza (57). SB_Merrifield 2 (41), Mondesi 2 (28). S_Fillmyer.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Merrifield 3, Dozier); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Barnhart). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 10; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Perez, Gennett.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Mondesi); Cincinnati 1 (Peraza, Gennett, Votto).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fillmyer, W, 4-2 7 1-3 4 1 1 2 9 103 4.26
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.26
Newberry 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.13
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reed, L, 1-3 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 2 68 3.98
Romano 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 5.37
Wisler 1 1 1 0 0 1 24 4.03
Peralta 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.96
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.06
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.99

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Newberry 1-0, Romano 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:48. A_12,549 (42,319).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

