Royals 6, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.224
|Sanchez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Garcia dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Palka rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|a-Cordell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|b-LaMarre ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|1-Rondon pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Gordon lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.240
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Bonifacio dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Herrera rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|28
|6
|9
|6
|3
|5
|Chicago
|001
|000
|002—3
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|003
|120
|00x—6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Palka in the 9th. b-singled for Delmonico in the 9th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.
E_Castillo (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Sanchez (30), Bonifacio (14). 3B_O’Hearn (2). RBIs_Moncada (57), Garcia (41), Anderson (60), Merrifield (54), Mondesi (23), Gordon (41), Dozier 2 (29), Bonifacio (18). SB_Merrifield 2 (33), Mondesi (21), Gordon (11). CS_Dozier (3). SF_Gordon. S_Viloria.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Sanchez 2, Engel 2); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Viloria). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Kansas City 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Castillo, Abreu. GIDP_Bonifacio, Herrera.
DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu), (Abreu, Anderson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey, L, 5-13
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|5
|3
|4
|74
|5.64
|Burr
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.84
|Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.45
|Scahill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 8-6
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|108
|3.04
|Hill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.46
|Newberry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
|Flynn
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|4.04
|Peralta, S, 10-10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|3.76
Inherited runners-scored_Burr 2-2, Peralta 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:55. A_17,613 (37,903).
