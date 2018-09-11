Royals 6, White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .224 Sanchez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .251 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Garcia dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242 Palka rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .239 a-Cordell ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213 b-LaMarre ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Castillo c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239 1-Rondon pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .253 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .247 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Totals 33 3 6 3 5 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .303 Mondesi ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Gordon lf 2 1 0 1 1 2 .240 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .233 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265 Bonifacio dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .234 Goodwin cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .257 Herrera rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .224 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 28 6 9 6 3 5

Chicago 001 000 002—3 6 1 Kansas City 003 120 00x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Palka in the 9th. b-singled for Delmonico in the 9th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Castillo (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Sanchez (30), Bonifacio (14). 3B_O’Hearn (2). RBIs_Moncada (57), Garcia (41), Anderson (60), Merrifield (54), Mondesi (23), Gordon (41), Dozier 2 (29), Bonifacio (18). SB_Merrifield 2 (33), Mondesi (21), Gordon (11). CS_Dozier (3). SF_Gordon. S_Viloria.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Sanchez 2, Engel 2); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Viloria). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Kansas City 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castillo, Abreu. GIDP_Bonifacio, Herrera.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu), (Abreu, Anderson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey, L, 5-13 4 1-3 6 6 5 3 4 74 5.64 Burr 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 19 2.84 Jones 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.45 Scahill 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 8-6 7 4 1 1 2 6 108 3.04 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.46 Newberry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.89 Flynn 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 14 4.04 Peralta, S, 10-10 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 3.76

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 2-2, Peralta 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:55. A_17,613 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.