Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Royals 6, White Sox 3

September 11, 2018 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .224
Sanchez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .251
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Garcia dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .242
Palka rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .239
a-Cordell ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213
b-LaMarre ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .281
Castillo c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239
1-Rondon pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .253
Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .247
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
Totals 33 3 6 3 5 9
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .303
Mondesi ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Gordon lf 2 1 0 1 1 2 .240
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .233
O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .265
Bonifacio dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .234
Goodwin cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .257
Herrera rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .224
Viloria c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Totals 28 6 9 6 3 5
Chicago 001 000 002—3 6 1
Kansas City 003 120 00x—6 9 0

a-struck out for Palka in the 9th. b-singled for Delmonico in the 9th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Castillo (1). LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Sanchez (30), Bonifacio (14). 3B_O’Hearn (2). RBIs_Moncada (57), Garcia (41), Anderson (60), Merrifield (54), Mondesi (23), Gordon (41), Dozier 2 (29), Bonifacio (18). SB_Merrifield 2 (33), Mondesi (21), Gordon (11). CS_Dozier (3). SF_Gordon. S_Viloria.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Sanchez 2, Engel 2); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Viloria). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Kansas City 4 for 9.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Castillo, Abreu. GIDP_Bonifacio, Herrera.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Moncada, Abreu), (Abreu, Anderson).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey, L, 5-13 4 1-3 6 6 5 3 4 74 5.64
Burr 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 19 2.84
Jones 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.45
Scahill 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 8-6 7 4 1 1 2 6 108 3.04
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.46
Newberry 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.89
Flynn 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 14 4.04
Peralta, S, 10-10 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 3.76

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 2-2, Peralta 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:55. A_17,613 (37,903).

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech