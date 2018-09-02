Royals 9, Orioles 1

Baltimore Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 5 1 2 1 Rickard rf 4 0 2 0 A.Grdon lf 5 2 3 1 Villar ss 4 1 1 1 H.Dzier 3b 5 0 2 1 Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 5 0 0 0 C.Davis dh 3 0 2 0 Bnfacio rf 3 1 2 1 Androli lf 3 0 0 0 R.Hrrra 2b 3 2 0 0 Valera 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Phllp cf 4 1 1 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 3 1 3 1 R.Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 1 1 2 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 36 9 14 7

Baltimore 100 000 000—1 Kansas City 013 100 04x—9

E_Hess 2 (3), Valera (2). DP_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 7. 2B_A.Gordon (17), H.Dozier (13), Bonifacio (12), Viloria (1). 3B_H.Dozier (3). HR_Villar (11). SB_Rickard (3), Merrifield (30).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Hess L,3-9 4 9 5 4 0 3 Gilmartin 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 Wright Jr. 1 3 4 4 1 2 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas City Lopez W,1-4 7 5 1 1 0 8 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Wright Jr. (Herrera). WP_Hess.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Ben May; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:48. A_18,463 (37,903).

