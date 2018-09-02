Royals 9, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Androli lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Valera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Phllp cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|R.Nunez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|7
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|Kansas City
|013
|100
|04x—9
E_Hess 2 (3), Valera (2). DP_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 7. 2B_A.Gordon (17), H.Dozier (13), Bonifacio (12), Viloria (1). 3B_H.Dozier (3). HR_Villar (11). SB_Rickard (3), Merrifield (30).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess L,3-9
|4
|9
|5
|4
|0
|3
|Gilmartin
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Wright Jr.
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Lopez W,1-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Wright Jr. (Herrera). WP_Hess.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Ben May; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:48. A_18,463 (37,903).
