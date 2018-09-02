Royals 9, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Andreoli lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Valera 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|a-Nunez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|0
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Gordon lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Dozier 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Herrera 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Phillips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Escobar ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Totals
|36
|9
|14
|7
|3
|7
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|3
|Kansas City
|013
|100
|04x—9
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Peterson in the 8th.
E_Hess 2 (3), Valera (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gordon (17), Dozier (13), Bonifacio (12), Viloria (1). 3B_Dozier (3). HR_Villar (11), off Lopez. RBIs_Villar (36), Merrifield (51), Gordon (36), Dozier (24), Bonifacio (14), Escobar (28), Viloria 2 (2). SB_Rickard (3), Merrifield (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Andreoli); Kansas City 4 (Dozier, O’Hearn, Bonifacio, Viloria). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Kansas City 7 for 18.
Runners moved up_O’Hearn, Viloria. LIDP_Valera. GIDP_Mancini, Merrifield, Dozier, Herrera.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Peterson, Valera, Mancini), (Peterson, Valera, Mancini), (Peterson, Mancini); Kansas City 2 (Herrera, O’Hearn), (Herrera, Escobar, O’Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 3-9
|4
|9
|5
|4
|0
|3
|76
|5.27
|Gilmartin
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|40
|2.31
|Wright Jr.
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|32
|5.64
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 1-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|99
|4.24
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.70
|McCarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.36
Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 1-0, Scott 1-0. HBP_Wright Jr. (Herrera). WP_Hess.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Ben May; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:48. A_18,463 (37,903).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.