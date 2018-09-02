Listen Live Sports

Royals 9, Orioles 1

September 2, 2018 5:21 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Rickard rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .236
Villar ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .261
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Davis dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .177
Andreoli lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Valera 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Peterson 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .203
a-Nunez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Totals 31 1 6 1 0 10
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .312
Gordon lf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .242
Dozier 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .231
O’Hearn 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Bonifacio rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241
Herrera 2b 3 2 0 0 0 0 .228
Phillips cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .200
Escobar ss 3 1 3 1 1 0 .218
Viloria c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .333
Totals 36 9 14 7 3 7
Baltimore 100 000 000—1 6 3
Kansas City 013 100 04x—9 14 0

a-grounded out for Peterson in the 8th.

E_Hess 2 (3), Valera (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Kansas City 7. 2B_Gordon (17), Dozier (13), Bonifacio (12), Viloria (1). 3B_Dozier (3). HR_Villar (11), off Lopez. RBIs_Villar (36), Merrifield (51), Gordon (36), Dozier (24), Bonifacio (14), Escobar (28), Viloria 2 (2). SB_Rickard (3), Merrifield (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Andreoli); Kansas City 4 (Dozier, O’Hearn, Bonifacio, Viloria). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Kansas City 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_O’Hearn, Viloria. LIDP_Valera. GIDP_Mancini, Merrifield, Dozier, Herrera.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Peterson, Valera, Mancini), (Peterson, Valera, Mancini), (Peterson, Mancini); Kansas City 2 (Herrera, O’Hearn), (Herrera, Escobar, O’Hearn).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 3-9 4 9 5 4 0 3 76 5.27
Gilmartin 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 40 2.31
Wright Jr. 1 3 4 4 1 2 32 5.64
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.86
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, W, 1-4 7 5 1 1 0 8 99 4.24
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.70
McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.36

Inherited runners-scored_Wright Jr. 1-0, Scott 1-0. HBP_Wright Jr. (Herrera). WP_Hess.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Ben May; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:48. A_18,463 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

