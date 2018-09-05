Russian soccer club threatens to leave World Cup stadium

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian soccer club that plays in one of the country’s new World Cup venues has threatened to leave the stadium in a dispute over a rap concert.

FC Rostov moved into the 45,000-seat Rostov Arena after the World Cup and its average attendances increased from below 10,000 at its old stadium to more than 30,000 at the new arena.

However, the club is threatening to move out because stadium operators have scheduled a concert by Russian rapper Basta for Sept. 29, 11 days before Rostov’s next home game. The club says the concert will cause “serious suffering” to the field.

Concerts are a key part of government plans to balance out the often large maintenance costs for World Cup stadiums.

