Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ryan Preece at long last lands ride at NASCAR’s top level

September 28, 2018 12:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Preece will join JTG Daugherty Racing next season as the replacement for AJ Allmendinger.

JTG said Friday it signed Preece to a multi-year contract to drive the No. 47 Chevrolet beginning with next season’s Daytona 500 opening race. Allmendinger has spent the past five seasons with the team with one victory and a spot in the 2014 playoff field.

Preece is an established racer in the Northeast with 22 victories in NASCAR’s Whelen Modified Tour. He won the series championship in 2013 and was part of NASCAR’s developmental class of future stars in 2013 and 2014.

But it has taken the 27-year-old Connecticut native longer than he expected to get to NASCAR’s top level. He has run nine races this season for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series with one victory.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chris Buescher will return to JTG next season for a two-car operation that will use engines from Hendrick Motorsports.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry