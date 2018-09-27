Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ryder Cup Pairings

September 27, 2018 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
All Times EDT
Friday
Fourballs

2:10 a.m. — Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, vs. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe.

2:25 a.m. — Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe.

2:40 a.m. — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

2:55 a.m. — Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech