Ryder Cup Results

At Le Golf National Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71 Saturday EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 4 Fourballs Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.

