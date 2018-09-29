Ryder Cup Results

|At Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
|Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
|Saturday
|EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 4
|Fourballs
|Europe 3, United States 1
Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.
Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.