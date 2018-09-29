Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ryder Cup Results

September 29, 2018 8:32 am
 
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
Saturday
EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 4
Fourballs
Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.

