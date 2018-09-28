Ryder Cup Results

At Le Golf National Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71 Friday UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1 Fourballs United States 3, Europe 1

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, def. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe, 1 up.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, 4 and 2.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 1 up.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, 3 and 1.

