Ryder Cup Results

|At Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
|Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
|Friday
|UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1
|Fourballs
|United States 3, Europe 1
Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, def. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe, 1 up.
Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, 4 and 2.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 1 up.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, 3 and 1.
