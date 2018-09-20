Ryder Cup Rosters

Captain: Jim Furyk

c-Bryson DeChambeau

c-Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

c-Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Bubba Watson

c-Tiger Woods

EUROPE

Captain: Thomas Bjorn

c-Paul Casey, England

Tommy Fleetwood, England

c-Sergio Garcia, Spain

Tyrrell Hatton, England

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

Francesco Molinari, Italy

Alex Noren, Sweden

c-Ian Poulter, England

Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark

Jon Rahm, Spain

Justin Rose, England

c-Henrik Stenson, Sweden

