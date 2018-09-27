Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabathia ejected for hitting batter, misses $500K bonus mark

September 27, 2018 3:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was ejected for hitting Jesus Sucre on a leg in retaliation for Tampa Bay reliever Andrew Kittredge throwing an inside pitch at Austin Romine, possibly costing the left-hander a $500,000 bonus based on innings.

With New York ahead 7-0 Thursday, Sabathia hit Jake Bauers around a hand with two outs in the fifth.

Kittredge threw his initial pitch in the sixth high and tight to Romine, and plate umpire Vic Carapazza issued a warning to both benches.

New York opened an 11-0 lead and Sabathia hit Sucre on his first pitch in the bottom half, causing Capapazza to eject the pitcher and Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sabathia stared toward the Tampa Bay side of the field while walking to the Yankees dugout on the third-base side after being tossed. Relievers in both bullpens stood up but the other players remained in the dugouts.

Sabathia had thrown 55 pitches and the five innings raised his season total to 153 — two shy of a $500,000 performance bonus in his contract for reaching 155 innings.

The 38-year-old left-hander entered 8-7 and lowered his ERA to 3.65. He has a $10 million base salary in his one-year contract.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech