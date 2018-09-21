Sabres-Maple Leafs Sum

Buffalo 2 1 0—3 Toronto 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Oglevie (Nelson), 0:30. 2, Toronto, Hainsey, 0:48. 3, Toronto, Engvall (Jooris, Greening), 1:11. 4, Toronto, Tavares (Liljegren, Marner), 3:42. 5, Buffalo, Smith (Baptiste), 11:28.

Second Period_6, Buffalo, Thompson, 6:08. 7, Toronto, Mueller, 10:55.

Third Period_8, Toronto, Tavares, 19:16.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-12-12_32. Toronto 10-14-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 0-0-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Toronto, McElhinney 0-0-0 (20-20), Sparks 0-0-0 (12-9).

A_18,833 (18,819). T_2:32.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Scott Driscoll.

