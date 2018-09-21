Sabres-Maple Leafs Sums

Buffalo 2 1 0—3 Toronto 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Oglevie 1 (Nelson), 0:30. 2, Toronto, Hainsey 1, 0:48. 3, Toronto, Engvall 1 (Greening, Jooris), 1:11. 4, Toronto, Tavares 1 (Liljegren, Marner), 3:42. 5, Buffalo, Smith 1 (Baptiste), 11:28. Penalties_None.

Second Period_6, Buffalo, Thompson 1, 6:08. 7, Toronto, Mueller 1, 10:55. Penalties_Tennyson, BUF, (slashing), 3:23; Jooris, TOR, (tripping), 19:47.

Third Period_8, Toronto, Tavares 2, 19:16. Penalties_Liljegren, TOR, (holding), 6:44; Liljegren, TOR, (hooking), 9:47.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-12-12_32. Toronto 10-14-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 0-1-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Toronto, McElhinney 1-0-0 (20-20), Sparks 0-0-0 (12-9).

A_18,833 (18,819). T_2:32.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Scott Driscoll.

