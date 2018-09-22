Listen Live Sports

Sackett boots 3 long FGs, UTSA holds off Texas State 25-21

September 22, 2018 11:31 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lorenzo Dantzler returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown and Jared Sackett kicked three long field goals as UTSA held off Texas State, 25-21 in a nonconference game Saturday.

The Roadrunners now have won all three meetings with the Bobcats.

On the first series of the game, Texas State’s Willie Jones III was sacked for an 11-yard loss by Josiah Tauaefa and fumbled. Dantzler scooped up the loose ball and raced to the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Midway through the quarter Tykee Ogle-Kellogg caught a 7-yard pass from Cordale Grundy to make it 14-0.

Tyler Vitt scored from a yard out to halve the Texas State deficit, but Sackett hit from 40-yards out to send the Roadrunners (1-3) into halftime with a 17-7 advantage.

Vitt found Keenen Brown with a 21-yard touchdown to get the Bobcats (1-3) to 17-14, but Sacket added field goals of 40- and 44-yards in the fourth quarter and, after Vitt hit Hutch White with a 13-yard touchdown to get within a field goal at 23-21, the Bobcats gave up a safety with 1:49 left.

Vitt finished 15 of 22 for 192 yards and two touchdowns through the air, but was picked off twice.

