Sale of Wembley to Jaguars owner survives English FA meeting

September 27, 2018 11:59 am
 
LONDON (AP) — American investor Shahid Khan’s 600 million pound ($785 million) offer to buy Wembley Stadium has survived a meeting of the Football Association’s board without being rejected.

The directors of English soccer’s governing body decided to take a presentation to the larger FA Council, which features representatives from across the English game.

Khan, who owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League team Fulham, announced in April that he was looking to buy English soccer’s national stadium.

The takeover agreement includes provisions to ensure Wembley remains available for key soccer games and restrictions on stadium sponsors.

The FA, which owns the stadium, says the board wants to get the council’s “input now that the full facts are known.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

