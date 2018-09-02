Listen Live Sports

Sam the Bugler to play final notes at Saratoga

September 2, 2018 3:10 pm
 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Sam the Bugler is set to blow his final notes.

Sam Grossman, longtime bugler for the New York Racing Association, is retiring on Monday. He’ll play his final “Call to the Post” at Saratoga before the 11th race on Labor Day, ending a 25-year career.

The day’s fifth race will be named in his honor and Grossman will be honored in a winner’s circle ceremony.

Grossman began his career at Aqueduct on April 4, 1993, the same day he saw his first live thoroughbred race. Over the years, he’s become one of the most recognizable faces on the New York circuit and is a fan favorite.

Grossman points out that the position of racetrack bugler has been around since the mid-1800s, and he’s honored to have been part of the job’s history. The native of Long Island began playing trumpet at age 6. He’s played with several bands and toured nationally.

He plans to retire to Florida with his wife.

