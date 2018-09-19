Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sampdoria draws 1-1 against Fiorentina in rearranged match

September 19, 2018 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Sampdoria and Fiorentina played out a 1-1 draw in their rescheduled Serie A match on Wednesday.

The match had been scheduled for the opening weekend but was postponed after a bridge collapse that killed 43 people in Genoa.

Both teams had a chance to move second in the fledgling Serie A standings with a victory.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 13th minute when Giovanni Simeone headed Cristiano Biraghi’s cross into the bottom right corner.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

But Gianluca Caprari, who had earlier hit the crossbar, leveled on the hour by curling a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech