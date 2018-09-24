Listen Live Sports

San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas, Cleveland awarded Final 4s

September 24, 2018 2:12 pm
 
San Antonio, Minneapolis, Dallas and Cleveland have been selected as future host cities for the Women’s Final Four.

The NCAA on Monday announced the Final Four sites from 2021 through 2024.

The next two sites were determined a few years ago, with Tampa Bay hosting in 2019 and New Orleans in 2020. San Antonio will hold it in 2021, followed by Minnesota, Dallas and Cleveland.

All four cities announced Monday previously hosted the event, with Dallas being the most recent one in 2017.

Other finalists were Houston; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

