Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sapporo expected to drop out of 2026 Winter Olympic bid race

September 14, 2018 6:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese city of Sapporo is expected to withdraw from bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics, leaving four candidates as the IOC finds it increasingly difficult to find hosts — particularly for the Winter Games.

A city official says Deputy Mayor Takatohsi Machida and Japanese Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda will meet International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Monday.

City spokesman Akihiro Okumura says the two will brief Bach about an earthquake a week ago in the northern region that killed about 40 people.

He says “we haven’t officially announced other items to be discussed with the IOC, however, I understand various matters might come up.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The withdrawal — widely reported in Japan — isn’t a shock. City officials said four months ago that the city was better prepared to bid for the 2030 Games.

The IOC will name the winning bidder a year from now. The four contenders are: Stockholm, Sweden; Calgary, Canada; a joint Italian bid from Turin, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo; and Erzurum, Turkey.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech