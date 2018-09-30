Saturday’s best

Listen Live Sports

September 30, 2018 1:54 am
 
STARS

—Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, rushed for a school-record 312 yards and four TDs as the Sun Devils beat Oregon State 52-24.

—Trace McSorley, Penn State, had 461 total yards, including a career-high 175 rushing, and threw two TD passes in the No. 9 Nittany Lions’ 27-26 loss to No. 4 Ohio State.

—Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, threw for career highs of 432 yards and six touchdowns after sitting out the first series to help the No. 6 Sooners beat Baylor 66-33.

—McKenzie Milton, UCF, accounted for six TDs and the No. 13 Knights extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 17 games with a 45-14 rout of Pittsburgh.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw for four TDs and the No. 8 Fighting Irish rolled over No. 7 Stanford 38-17.

—Greg Dortch, Wake Forest, caught 11 passes for 163 yards and four TDs to help the Demon Deacons cruise to a 56-24 win over Rice.

—Will Grier, West Virginia, threw for 370 yards with three TDs to lead the No. 12 Mountaineers to a 42-34 win over 25th-ranked Texas Tech.

—Andre Stoddard, Wofford, ran for 200 yards and two scores in a 45-14 win over Gardner-Webb.

—Ryan Stanley, Florida A&M, threw four TD passes in the first half of a 55-14 victory over North Carolina Central.

—Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, threw for 438 yards and four TDs in a 49-10 victory against Stetson.

—Tom Flacco, Towson, broke the school record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 185 and accounted for four TDs in a 44-27 win over The Citadel.

—Harry Woodbery, Eastern Illinois, threw for 339 yards and five TDs in a 52-38 win against Tennessee Tech.

—Riley Neal, Ball State, passed for 402 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 52-24 victory over Kent State.

—Chase Fourcade, Nicholls, threw for 299 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 50-27 win over Lamar.

—Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State, threw three TD passes and ran for two more scores in a 48-32 victory over Austin Peay.

___

BUCKEYES TOPPLE NITTANY LIONS

The largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history, a sparkling whiteout, was rocking. Penn State and its dynamic and gritty quarterback Trace McSorley had Ohio State reeling midway through the fourth quarter.

And then just like that, everything changed, and for the second year in a row the Buckeyes swiped victory away from the Nittany Lions in another wild game between the Big Ten powerhouses.

Dwayne Haskins threw two touchdown passes in the final seven minutes as No. 4 Ohio State wiped out a 12-point deficit to beat No. 9 Penn State 27-26.

McSorley set a school record with 461 yards of total offense, including a career-high 175 rushing and threw two touchdown passes, and the Nittany Lions went up 26-14 with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

___

CLEMSON SURVIVES SYRACUSE

Should No. 3 Clemson fulfill its championship aspirations this season, prepare to hear plenty about “The Drive.”

With new starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence knocked out of the game, reserve Chase Brice — who was about sixth on the depth chart last January — guided a 94-yard, fourth-quarter scoring drive that ended with Travis Etienne’s 2-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds and gave the Tigers a 27-23 victory over Syracuse.

Lawrence supplanted senior Kelly Bryant as starter. A day later, Bryant said he was transferring and that he felt he did not get a fair shake at keeping the job.

Then in the second quarter, a shaky Lawrence took hard hit to the head, wobbled to the sidelines and did not return.

___

ROLLING TIDE QUARTERBACKS

Jaylen Waddle returned a punt for a touchdown and caught two scoring passes, including a 94-yarder, and Jalen Hurts made a statement just by playing in the Crimson Tide’s 56-14 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Hurts staked the Crimson Tide to a 49-0 halftime lead over the Ragin’ Cajuns en route to the defending national champions’ latest blowout.

Hurts, who twice led Alabama to national championship games but lost his starting job, erased any question about possibly taking a redshirt year by playing in his fifth game.

Tagovailoa completed all eight of his attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns, mostly in the first quarter. Hurts was 4 of 6 for 118 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs III.

___

NUMBERS

5_Straight games No. 1 Alabama has scored at least 45 points , a program first.

20_Straight Colonial Athletic Association victories James Madison after a 63-10 victory over Richmond.

24_Years since Texas A&M started a game with a 100-yard kick return for a TD before Jashaun Corbin did it against Arkansas.

____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

