Saturday’s NFL Transactions

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived QB Kurt Benkert, WR Christian Blake, FS Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, WR Dontez Byrd, LB Jonathan Celestin, DE Mackendy Cheridor, DB Secdrick Cooper, RB Justin Crawford, DT Jon Cunningham, WR Reggie Davis, G Jamil Douglas, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, FB Jalston Fowler, TE Jaeden Graham, S Tyson Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, QB Garrett Grayson, G Sean Harlow, C J.C. Hassenauer, DE J.T. Jones, WR Lamar Jordan, DB Chris Lammons, RB Terrence Magee, TE Troy Mangen, K David Marvin, DB Ryan Neal, LB Emmanuel Smith, DT Garrison Smith, K Giorgio Tavecchio, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, G Salesi Uhatafe, WR Julian Williams and LB Anthony Winbush. Waived-injured RB Malik Williams. Reached injury settlement with CB Leon McFadden.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived G Randin Crecelius, DT Carl Davis, RB Gus Edwards, FB Christopher Ezeala, DE-LB Myles Humphrey, DE Bronson Kaufusi, G Cameron Lee, WR Andre Levrone, TE-WR Vince Mayle, WR Breshad Perriman, G Maurquice Shakir, G Nico Siragusa, RB Mark Thompson, RB De’Lance Turner, TE Darren Waller, WR-KR Tim White and QB Josh Woodrum. Terminated the contract of LB Albert McClellan. Placed P-K Kaare Vedvik on the reserve-NFL list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Garrett Gilbert, QB Kyle Allen, RB Reggie Bonnafon, WR Austin Duke, WR Mose Frazier, C Kyle Friend, G Taylor Hearn, G Dorian Johnson, TE Jason Vander Laan, DE Kiante Anderson, DE Daeshon Hall, DT Kendrick Norton, CB Lorenzo Doss and CB Cole Luke. Waived-injured WR Jamaal Jones. Terminated the contracts of DE Zach Moore and S Dezmen Southward. Placed RB Elijah Hood, OT Jeremiah Sirles and CB Kevon Seymour on injured reserve. Acquired OT Corey Robinson from Detroit for an undisclosed 2020 draft choice.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Matt Barkley, HB Cethan Carter and S Trayvon Henderson on injured reserve. Terminated the contracts of HB Ryan Hewitt, DE Michael Johnson and C T.J. Johnson. Placed LB Vontaze Burfict on the reserve/ruspended by commissioner list. Waived-injured DT Chris Okoye and S Josh Shaw. Waived LB Brandon Bell, S Tyrice Beverette, TE Moritz Böhringer, WR Devonte Boyd, DT Andrew Brown, K Jonathan Brown, HB Quinton Flowers, H-B Jordan Franks, CB C.J. Goodwin, HB Brian Hill, LB Junior Joseph, C Brad Lundblade, WR Jared Murphy, OT Justin Murray, OT Kent Perkins, DT Simeyon Robinson, WR Kayaune Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, WR Ka’Raun White, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT Eddy Wilson, QB Logan Woodside and LB Chris Worley.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired DL Devaroe Lawrence from New Orleans for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. Waived LB B.J. Bello, DL Caleb Brantley, TE Devon Cajuste, RB Matthew Dayes, OL Christian DiLauro, OL Spencer Drango, DL Daniel Ekuale, DL Zaycoven Henderson, RB Dontrell Hilliard, WR Blake Jackson, DB Mike Jordan, DB Montrell Meander, DL Nate Orchard, DB Tigie Sankoh, WR Da’Mari Scott, LB Brady Sheldon, DB Simeon Thomas and P Justin Vogel. Waived-injured FB Danny Vitale.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released P Shane Lechler, FB Jay Prosch and QB Joe Webb III. Waived LB Davin Bellamy, WR Quan Bray, S Ibraheim Campbell, CB Andre Chachere, RB Lavon Coleman, C-G Anthony Coyle, S Treston Decoud, C-G Kyle Fuller, G Mason Gentry, LB Kennan Gilchrist, OT Roderick Johnson, CB Bryce Jones, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, LB Ufomba Kamalu, LB Josh Keyes, NT Darius Kilgo, TE Matt Lengel, WR Braxton Miller, S Corey Moore, NT Kingsley Opara, G David Quessenberry, K Nick Rose, G-T Chad Slade, RB Terry Swanson, DE Nick Thurman, CB Dee Virgin and WR Jester Weah. Waived-injured TE Stephen Anderson, TE Jevoni Robinsonand LB LaTroy Lewis. Placed RB D’Onta Foreman on the PUP list. Placed S Hal Andre on the reserve-NFI list. Waived CB Josh Thornton from the injured reserve list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Acquired WR Marcus Johnson from Seattle for TE Darrell Daniels. Waived TE Mo Alie-Cox, K Michael Badgley, CB Juante Baldwin, DT Brandon Banks, C Deyshawn Bond, G Nick Callender, LB Brandon Chubb, CB Lashard Durr, WR Reece Fountain, WR Cobi Hamilton, WR Steve Ishmael, WR Seantavius Jones, DT Tomasi Laulile, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, CB Henre’ Toliver, G Jeremy Vujnovich, QB Phillip Walker, CB D.J. White and WR Kasen Williams. Released OT Austin Howard, RB Branden Oliver and DE John Simon. Waived-injured LB Tyrell Adams, WR K.J. Brent, OT Tyreek Burwell, S Chris Cooper, S T.J. Green, WR Krishawn Hogan, CB Robert Jackson, S Ronald Martin, S Robenson Therezie and WR James Wright. Placed LB Jeremiah George, DE Anthony Johnson, DE Chris McCain and TE Ross Travis on injured reserve. Placed RB Robert Turbin on the reserve/suspended list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived QB Tanner Lee, CB Jalen Myrick, CB Tre Herndon, CB Quenton Meeks, RB Tim Cook, RB Brandon Wilds, WR Montay Crockett, WR DeAndre Smelter, WR Shane Wynn, DE Carroll Phillips, OL William Poehls, OL Tony Adams, CB Bryce Canady, CB Dee Delaney, LB Nick DeLuca, DE Hunter Dimick, OL Michael Dunn, TE David Grinnage, LB Reggie Hunter, DE Darius Jackson, DL Lyndon Johnson, LB Deon King, WR Allen Lazard, OL KC McDermott, CB Charlie Miller, WR Dorren Miller, LB Andrew Motuapuaka, TE Scott Orndoff, CB C.J. Reavis, CB Sammy Seamster and OT Brandon Smith. Released DT Sealver Siliga. Placed DE Dante Fowler on the suspended by commissioner list. Placed CB Kenneth Acker on injured reserve. Waived-injured LB Manase Hungalu and TEs DeAndre Goolsby and Ben Koyack.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the retirement of CB Terence Newman and will join the coaching staff. Released DE Brian Robison.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of LB Mark Herzlich, DB Leonard Johnson, DB Chris Lewis-Harris and OL Chris Scott. Waived-injured S Darian Thompson and LB Jordan Williams. Waived RB Jalen Simmons, RB Jhurell Pressley, WR Roger Lewis Jr., WR Kalif Raymond, WR Travis Rudolph, WR Alonzo Russell, WR Marquis Bundy, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, WR Jawill Davis, TE Ryan O’Malley, TE Garrett Dickerson, OL Malcolm Bunche, OL Zac Kerin, OL Victor Salako, DL Robert Thomas, DL A.J. Francis, DL Tyrell Chavis, DL Izaah Lunsford, LB Calvin Munson, LB Warren Long, LB Avery Moss, DB Grant Haley, DB Mike Jones, S Orion Stewart, S Andrew Adams and PK Marshall Koehn. Placed OL Nick Becton and OL Nick Gates on injured reserve. Placed DL RJ McIntosh on the reserve/non-football injury list and DL Josh Mauro on the reserve/suspended list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Chris Maragos on the PUP list. Placed DT Tim Jernigan on the reserve-NFI list. Released WR Kamar Aiken, DE Steven Means and WR Markus Wheaton. Waived-injured CB DJ Killings, TE Gannon Sinclair and OT Toby Weathersby. Waived RB Josh Adams, CB De’Vante Bausby, LB Asantay Brown, TE Billy Brown, QB Joe Callahan, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, TE Anthony Denham, G Aaron Evans, DE Danny Ezechukwu, S Ironhead Gallon, G Darrell Greene, QB Christian Hackenberg, T Taylor Hart, RB Matt Jones, DE Joe Ostman, WR Darius Prince, RB Donnel Pumphrey, DT Elijah Qualls, S Jeremy Reaves, DT Aziz Shittu, CB Chandon Sullivan, C Jon Toth, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Greg Ward, LB Jaboree Williams, LB Kyle Wilson and WR Tim Wilson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Terminated the contracts of QB Landry Jones and S Nat Berhe. Waived P Matt Wile, RB Jarvion Franklin, James Summers and Fitzgerald Toussaint, WRs Trey Griffey, Quadree Henderson and Tevin Jones, TEs Bucky Hodges, Pharoah McKever and Christian Scotland-Williamson, OL Larson Graham, Patrick Morris, Oni Omoile, R.J. Prince, Jake Rodgers and Chris Schleuger, CBs Brian Allen, Dashaun Phillips, Malik Reaves and Jamar Summers, LBs Keion Adams, Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin, and DL Parker Cothren, Joshua Frazier, Greg Gilmore, Lavon Hooks, Casey Sayles and Kendal Vickers. Waived-injured WRs Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker, OL Joseph Cheek, S Malik Golden and LB Keith Kelsey. Placed WR Eli Rogers on the PUP List.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Kentavius Street on the reserve-NFL list. Placed WR Victor Bolden Jr. and LB Reuben Foster on the reserve/suspended list. Released DL Jeremiah Attaochu, WR Aaron Burbridge, G Jonathan Cooper, WR Steven Dunbar Jr., TE Ross Dwelley, DB Antone Exum Jr., TE Cole Hikutini, FB Malcolm Johnson, OL Andrew Lauderdale, DB Dexter McCoil, CB Tarvarus McFadden, RB Jeremy McNichols, CB Emmanuel Moseley, QB Nick Mullens, DB Tyvis Powell, DL Niles Scott, OL Coleman Shelton, LB Pita Taumoepenu, LB Korey Toomer, OL Najee Toran and RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Deontay Burnett, CB Trey Caldwell, LB Josh Carraway, TE Jerome Cunningham, RB Dalyn Dawkins, OL Nico Falah, QB Luke Falk, CB Rico Gafford, T Laurence Gibson, DB Demontre Hurst, DL Francis Kallon, DB Josh Kalu, DL David King, LB Jeff Knox, DL DuVonta Lampkin, OL Tyler Marz, LB Nyles Morgan, OL Elijah Nkansah, LB Tobenna Okeke, DT Mike Ramsay, TE Tim Semisch, WR Brandon Shippen, LB Robert Spillane, OL Xavier Su’a-Filo, S Steven Terrell, S Jason Thompson, RB Lenard Tillery, WR Jordan Veasy, RB Akrum Wadley, DL Julius Warmsley, LB Tony Washington, S Damon Webb, OL Cody Wichmann, WR Nick Williams and TE Ethan Wolf. Placed WR Devin Ross and P-K Austin Barnard on injured reserve.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.