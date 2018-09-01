Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 17, Gaithersburg 7
Broadneck 21, Bowie 13
Bullis 44, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 8
C. Milton Wright 27, Rising Sun 13
Catonsville 32, Sparrows Point 6
Clarksburg 56, John F. Kennedy 12
Damascus 28, Hubie Blake 12
Dundalk 15, Annapolis 6
Edgewood 50, Parkville 22
Franklin 26, Woodlawn 8
Glen Burnie 34, Harwood Southern 7
Howard 33, Oakland Mills 12
Lansdowne 32, Western STES 14
Long Reach 26, Atholton 20
Mergenthaler 42, Dulaney 0
Middletown 55, Silver Oak Academy 18
New Town 8, Reginald Lewis 0
North East 28, Francis Scott Key 7
North Point 17, Old Mill 15
Northeast – AA 21, Laurel 20
Pasadena Chesapeake 33, Towson 0
Saint James 38, Baltimore Freedom Academy 0
Saint Paul’s Boys 42, City College 13
Seneca Valley 34, Rockville 10
Severna Park 34, North County 28
Sherwood 31, Magruder 12
South River 28, Meade 23
St. Mary’s Ryken 35, Gilman 7
Suitland 21, Great Mills 0
Walkersville 46, New Era Academy 0
Westlake 38, Friendly 0
Westminster 43, Urbana 7
Williamsport 17, Manchester Valley 14
Winston Churchill 13, Richard Montgomery 9
Winters Mill 21, Joppatowne 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Good Counsel vs. Archbishop Spalding, ccd.
Milford Mill vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Sep 3rd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.