Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bath County 58, Grace Christian 33

Bethel 21, Menchville 12

Blue Ridge 47, Hargrave Military 33

Broad Run 33, Woodgrove 7

Brooke Point 34, Briar Woods 6

Bullis, Md. 42, Fork Union Prep 6

Centreville 26, South County 14

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 26, Woodberry Forest 20, OT

Covenant School 58, Greenbrier Christian 0

Fairfax 27, Lee-Springfield 0

Flint Hill 45, Paul VI 14

Fort Defiance 14, William Monroe 7

Herndon 21, Chantilly 20

James Robinson 58, Annandale 21

James Wood 20, Skyline 14

Lake Taylor 42, Freedom (Woodbridge) 28

Loudoun County 51, Rock Ridge 13

Massanutten Military 14, Richmond Christian 6

Millbrook 46, Washington, W.Va. 6

Mount Vernon 66, Falls Church 31

Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Christchurch 6

North Stafford 28, Potomac 14

Pallotti, Md. 42, Bishop O’Connell 13

Peddie, N.J. 42, Bishop Sullivan 7

Potomac School 28, St. John Paul the Great 0

Riverside 18, Potomac Falls 0

Saint James, Md. 36, Bishop Ireton 14

South Lakes 60, Oakton 0

St. Christopher’s 17, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Stone Bridge 70, Lake Braddock 3

W.T. Woodson 42, Langley 0

Yorktown 48, Wakefield 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidwell Friends, D.C. vs. George Mason, ccd.

Trinity Episcopal vs. Collegiate-Richmond, ccd.

