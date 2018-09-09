Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 43, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 12

Arundel 26, Meade 22

Bonner-Prendergast, Pa. 27, Saint Paul’s Boys 13

Broadneck 35, North County 0

Brunswick 41, Clear Spring 6

Bullis 42, Fork Union Prep, Va. 6

Calvert Hall College 19, Henry Wise 14

Chopticon 35, La Plata 28

Clarksburg 23, Urbana 17

Crossland 24, High Point 16

Damascus 35, Sherwood 14

Dulaney 12, Owings Mills 10

Dundalk 37, Patapsco 0

Edmondson-Westside 26, Caravel Academy, Del. 9

Eleanor Roosevelt 41, Carver Vo- Tech 0

Frederick Douglass 42, Central 0

Gaithersburg 19, Seneca Valley 14

Georgetown Prep 37, Gilman 12

Glenelg 42, Howard 14

Gwynn Park 12, DuVal 10

Havre de Grace 41, Joppatowne 0

Hereford 50, Sparrows Point 0

Hubie Blake 36, Springbrook 0

Kenwood 48, Western STES 0

Landon 40, St. Mary’s 3

Lansdowne 30, Catonsville 14

Largo 8, Perryville 0

Liberty 17, Walkersville 0

Linganore 54, Edgewood 18

Long Reach 34, Hammond 0

Mergenthaler 14, William Penn, Del. 7

Middletown 35, Baltimore Poly 0

Milford Mill 48, Woodlawn 8

National Christian Academy 24, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 0

New Town 48, Baltimore Chesapeake 7

North Caroline 20, Parkside 0

North Point 26, Westlake 6

Northern – Cal 27, Patuxent 13

Northwest – Mtg 34, Walter Johnson 7

Old Mill 14, Annapolis 13

Paint Branch 35, Richard Montgomery 0

Pallotti 42, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 13

Parkdale 20, Surrattsville 6

Pasadena Chesapeake 21, Severna Park 10

Patterson 12, Hyattsville Northwestern 6

Perry Hall 21, Towson 16

Quince Orchard 45, Montgomery Blair 6

Randallstown 40, Loch Raven 6

Reservoir 15, River Hill 9

Rockville 18, Bethesda 7

Saint James 36, Bishop Ireton, Va. 14

South Carroll 20, C. Milton Wright 13

South River 40, Glen Burnie 0

St. Charles 33, McDonough 6

Suitland 26, Bowie 0

Thomas Stone 34, Great Mills 12

Tuscarora 19, Archbishop Curley 7

Walt Whitman 14, Albert Einstein 0

Watkins Mill 26, Magruder 6

Wheaton 24, Northwood 6

Wilde Lake 29, Atholton 20

Winston Churchill 49, Wootton 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.