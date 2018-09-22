Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 20, Archbishop Spalding 7

Bishop McNamara 54, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 6

Crossland 30, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 20

Dematha 27, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 18

Digital Harbor 25, Patterson 14

DuVal 38, Parkdale 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 54, Central 0

Henry Wise 54, Laurel 7

Landon 47, Woodberry Forest, Va. 37

Mt. St. Joseph’s 49, Gilman 6

Oakland Southern 35, Pendleton County, W.Va. 21

Owings Mills 2, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Oxon Hill 35, Surrattsville 0

Parkville 32, Dulaney 6

Potomac 56, St. Albans, D.C. 14

Riverdale Baptist 14, Benedictine, Va. 5

Saint James 38, Baltimore Douglass 6

St. Mary’s 13, Loyola 10

St. Mary’s Ryken 31, Xaverian, N.Y. 6

Towson 50, Patapsco 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

