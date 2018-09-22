Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Wood, Pa. 20, Archbishop Spalding 7
Bishop McNamara 54, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 6
Crossland 30, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 20
Dematha 27, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 18
Digital Harbor 25, Patterson 14
DuVal 38, Parkdale 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 54, Central 0
Henry Wise 54, Laurel 7
Landon 47, Woodberry Forest, Va. 37
Mt. St. Joseph’s 49, Gilman 6
Oakland Southern 35, Pendleton County, W.Va. 21
Owings Mills 2, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Oxon Hill 35, Surrattsville 0
Parkville 32, Dulaney 6
Potomac 56, St. Albans, D.C. 14
Riverdale Baptist 14, Benedictine, Va. 5
Saint James 38, Baltimore Douglass 6
St. Mary’s 13, Loyola 10
St. Mary’s Ryken 31, Xaverian, N.Y. 6
Towson 50, Patapsco 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
