Saturday’s Sports Transactions

September 1, 2018 5:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHPs Bobby Poyner and Robby Scott, RHP William Cuevas, INF Tzu-Wei Lin, and 1B-OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL). Activated LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, C Christian Vázquez and RHP Steven Wrightfrom the 10-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced a two-year extension of their player development contract with Idaho (Pioneer) through the 2020 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired SS Adeiny Hechavarria from Pittsburgh for a player to be named or cash. Designated LHP Ryan Bollinger for assignment. Reinstated C Gary Sánchez from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Luis Cessa and INF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed LHP Stephen Tarpley to a major league contract and selected him from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Designated OF Shane Robinson for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Danny Coulombe and INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHPs Chris Hatcher and Liam Hendriks, LHP Dean Kiekhefer and C Beau Taylor from Nashville. Reinstated OF Matt Joyce from the 10-day DL. Designated C Bruce Maxwell for assignment. Sent RHP Josh Lucas and OF Boog Powell outrighted to Nashville. Recalled RHP Kendall Graveman from Nashville and placed him on the 60-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Chasen Bradford and Ryan Cook, C David Freitas and LHP James Pazos from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Justin Grimm and INF-OF Kristopher Negrón from Tacoma. Sent RHP Christian Bergman outright to Tacoma. Designated RHP Rob Whalen for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Bartolo Colon and OF Delino DeShields from the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Ray Black from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Pedro Severino from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Austen Williams from Syracuse.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Jake Fisher. Placed RHP Matt Larkins on the inactive list. Sold the contract OF Emilio Bonifacio to Milwaukee (NL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Luol Deng.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Oakland CB Daryl Worley the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Sergei Shumakov to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract.

COLLEGE

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Harrison O’Keefe men’s tennis volunteer assistant coach, and Chris Watson track and field and cross country athletic trainer.

