Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Rob Scahill from Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Released LHP Josh Smoker.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Charlie Morton from the 10-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Chris Bassitt from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mike Hauschild outright to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Zack Godley from paternity leave.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Dennis Santana to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of C Jose Lobaton from Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Bobby Wahl to the 60-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Andrew Knapp and 3B Mitch Walding from Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHPs Michael Wacha and Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL) for rehab assignments.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G David Nwaba to a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Alex Erickson to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived FB Lawrence Thomas. Signed LB Frankie Luvu from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Dekoda Watson on injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived CB Simeon Thomas. Placed CB Dontae Johnson on injured reserve. Activated S Earl Thomas. Signed CB Akeem King from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured DE Anthony Lanier.
