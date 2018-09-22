Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Leury Garcia from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Michael Fulmer to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of 3B Harold Castro from Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Rochester (IL). Transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day DL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Janarion Grant. Signed CB Robertson Daniel and WR Tim White from the practice squad.

Advertisement

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DL Ifeadi Odenigbo. Signed LB D’Juan Hines from the L.A. Chargers’ practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Terence Garvin. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Breshad Perriman. Signed RB Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Conner Bleackley, Brian Flynn, Tanner Kaspick, Austin Poganski and Trevor Smith; D Joey Laleggia, Sam Lofquist and Tyler Wotherspoon; and Gs Jordan Binnington and Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio (AHL).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.