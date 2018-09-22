Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

September 22, 2018 8:43 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Leury Garcia from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Michael Fulmer to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of 3B Harold Castro from Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of C Juan Graterol from Rochester (IL). Transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Mike Freeman from Iowa (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Janarion Grant. Signed CB Robertson Daniel and WR Tim White from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DL Ifeadi Odenigbo. Signed LB D’Juan Hines from the L.A. Chargers’ practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Terence Garvin. Signed DB Tyvis Powell from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Breshad Perriman. Signed RB Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Terrance Amorosa, Chris Forney and Scott Moldenhauer; Cs Alex Dostie, Julius Nattinen and Tyler Soy, and LW Ben Thomson to San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Hunter Drew, Cs Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Antoine Morand and RW Kyle Olson to their junior teams. Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek to the Swedish League and G Lukas Dostal to the Czech League. Released RW Justin Ducharme.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Gs Michael Houser, Adam Wilcox; Ds Zach Redmond, Devante Stephens, and Fs Eric Cornel, Vasily Glotov and Kevin Porter to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned Fs Mike Eyssimont, Boko Imama, Matt Luff, Brad Morrison, Sheldon Rempal, Drake Rymsha and Spencer Watson; Ds Stepan Falkovsky, Jacob Moverare, Chaz Reddekopp, Matt Roy, Austin Strand and Sean Walker; and G Cole Kehler to Ontario (AHL). Released Fs Kyle Bauman, Jamie Devane, Sam Herr, Philippe Maillet and Brett Sutter from their PTOs.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Miles Wood to a four-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Conner Bleackley, Brian Flynn, Tanner Kaspick, Austin Poganski and Trevor Smith; D Joey Laleggia, Sam Lofquist and Tyler Wotherspoon; and Gs Jordan Binnington and Evan Fitzpatrick to San Antonio (AHL).

